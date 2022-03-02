UrduPoint.com

REC Hazara Organizes Awareness Seminars To Ensure Maximum Votes In LB Election

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Regional Election Commissioner Aziz Bahadur and District Officer Zeeshan Khan Wednesday has said that the Election Commission was taking major decisions on violation of the code of conduct

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Aziz Bahadur and District Officer Zeeshan Khan Wednesday has said that the Election Commission was taking major decisions on violation of the code of conduct.

Awareness seminars were being conducted to ensure maximum voter turnout in the local body elections as elections are essential for the democratic system.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar for students at Post Graduate College No. 1 Abbottabad here. Apart from Principal Post Graduate College Mufti Abdul Wahab, Afsa Munir, Election Commission officials and students were also present in the seminar.

Aziz Bahadur further said"Election Commission is playing its role according to the law to make the voting process fair and transparent." He said"Election Commission is responsible to provide all necessary information to the voters, to make the election process more transparent we have been empowered the observers to monitor the entire process without any interference." In order to maintain transparency all candidates have the option to appoint their own representative at each polling booth, we have also derived a method to save the ballot box which would maintain the transparency, adding the regional election commissioner said.

He said that the Presiding Officer will also be keeping a close watch on the staff of the Election Commission while the Election Commission has kept all aspects in mind for conducting the election process in a transparent manner.

Zeeshan Khan said that in every polling station there would be 1 to 5 polling booths while only one agent of each candidate will be included in the counting process.

He rejected the notion that polling booth agents are excluded from the counting process and said we would strictly enforce the election code of conduct while this is the responsibility of the election commission to prevent any act of influencing the voters, adding the district election officer said.

The youth is the mirror of the society, decide the future by selecting suitable candidates, exercise your right to vote irrespective of family and cast affiliation, adding he said.

While giving the details of the vote the district election officer said that for Tehsil elections ballot of 6 categories have been issued where White for minority and Yellow ballot for youth, Grey for general, for women is pink, for Kisan Green ballot paper would be used, the voter can exercise its right to vote in favour of for any one of Tehsil Mayor, General Councilor, Youth, Lady, Kisan and Minority councilor.

Polling will be held on the day of the election from 8 am to 5 pm.

While responding to the questions of the students the regional election commissioner said"Electronic Machine (EVM) is made by humans, there is a possibility of error, some countries are still using it while some have left this technology."

