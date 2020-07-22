UrduPoint.com
REC Presides Meeting To Review Preparation Of New Electoral Rolls

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:20 PM

REC presides meeting to review preparation of new electoral rolls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Hyderabad Sain Bux Chanar on Wednesday directed all district election commissioners to take steps for preparation of new electoral rolls in their respective districts.

He was presiding a meeting of district election commissioners her at his office to review matters related to construction of offices of district election commissioners and other administrative and security matters.

The district election commissioners of Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro and Dadu also attended the meeting.

