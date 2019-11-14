REC urges the people especially women to register their vote

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdur Rehman Arain, chaired the District Voters education Committee meeting held at District Election Office here Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, REC said that the purpose of the committee is to make the public specially women aware of the use correct entry and registration of vote as exercising the right of franchise is a fundamental right of every citizen while women must register their votes to exercise their voting right.

He said that district committee's platform would help voters solve their problems and obtain identity cards. He urged members of the committee to play their due role in raising awareness among the masses, especially the youths.

Meeting resolved that in order to create awareness about the importance of votes, on December 5, 2019 National Voters Day would be observed while seminar would be organized for awareness and walk and other programs would be arranged for this purpose.

The REC said that for the purpose district administration, elected representatives and political parties would be included in the programs. He said that the message about the importance of vote would be spread home to home by active social welfare especially for women welfare organizations working in the community.

On the occasion the committee members proposed that programs shall be organized to provide information to students of government and private educational institutions about the importance of votes.