REC visits polling stations to review ongoing LG elections process

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Election Commissioner/District Returning Officer SBA Muhammad Yousuf visited polling stations to watch the ongoing election process of local government, security and other arrangements.

Instructing the Presiding Officer, the District Returning Officer said that all steps be adopted to ensure a free and transparent election process and provision of facilities to voters.

He said for that purpose he is personally visiting the election process at different polling stations.

He appealed to citizens and candidates of political parties to cooperate for the peaceful continuation of the election process.

District Election Commissioner SBA Pervez Ahmed Kalwar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon and SSP Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi also visited different polling stations and inspected the security and other arrangements of the election process.