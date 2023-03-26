UrduPoint.com

REC Visits Polling Stations To Review Ongoing LG Elections Process

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

REC visits polling stations to review ongoing LG elections process

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Election Commissioner/District Returning Officer SBA Muhammad Yousuf visited polling stations to watch the ongoing election process of local government, security and other arrangements.

Instructing the Presiding Officer, the District Returning Officer said that all steps be adopted to ensure a free and transparent election process and provision of facilities to voters.

He said for that purpose he is personally visiting the election process at different polling stations.

He appealed to citizens and candidates of political parties to cooperate for the peaceful continuation of the election process.

District Election Commissioner SBA Pervez Ahmed Kalwar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon and SSP Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi also visited different polling stations and inspected the security and other arrangements of the election process.

Related Topics

Election Saud All Government Pervez Ahmed Securities Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

14 minutes ago
 DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

1 hour ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.