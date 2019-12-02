Receiving foreign funding is not wrong: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan

PPP central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said receiving foreign funding is not wrong

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) PPP central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said receiving foreign funding is not wrong."If Pakistani political parties are receiving foreign funding then there is nothing wrong in it .

On the other hand overseas Pakistanis make donations to their favorites. If any political leader goes to US or some other country then the overseas Pakistanis arrange every thing including ticket for him.

We cannot go to depth", he said this while talking to a private tv channel here.

Responding to a question such cases will cause harm to all political parties. On the other hand all the political parties are criticizing PTI on the matter of foreign funding.Reacting to it PTI leaders Farrukh Habib said PML-N will not be allowed to escape foreign funding case.Talking to media men outside election commission he said PML-N filed reply on one page in foreign funding case.

The matter involves billion of rupees but reply was submitted on one page.