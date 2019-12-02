UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Receiving Foreign Funding Is Not Wrong: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:39 PM

Receiving foreign funding is not wrong: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan

PPP central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said receiving foreign funding is not wrong

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) PPP central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said receiving foreign funding is not wrong."If Pakistani political parties are receiving foreign funding then there is nothing wrong in it .

On the other hand overseas Pakistanis make donations to their favorites. If any political leader goes to US or some other country then the overseas Pakistanis arrange every thing including ticket for him.

We cannot go to depth", he said this while talking to a private tv channel here.

Responding to a question such cases will cause harm to all political parties. On the other hand all the political parties are criticizing PTI on the matter of foreign funding.Reacting to it PTI leaders Farrukh Habib said PML-N will not be allowed to escape foreign funding case.Talking to media men outside election commission he said PML-N filed reply on one page in foreign funding case.

The matter involves billion of rupees but reply was submitted on one page.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Media TV All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UVAS 17th Annual Sports Day on 4th December

4 minutes ago

Prof Masood Rabbani gets additional charge of CUVA ..

6 minutes ago

Police still clueless about girl kidnapped from Ka ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese delegation visits National Bank of Pakista ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi brings down curtain on UIM F2 Series in ..

41 minutes ago

PM vows to make comprehensive code of conduct for ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.