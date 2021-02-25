UrduPoint.com
Receiving Signed Bat From Prime Minister Imran Khan A `memory For Ages': Sri Lankan Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:33 AM

Receiving signed bat from Prime Minister Imran Khan a `memory for ages': Sri Lankan minister

Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa Wednesday expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting his signed bat to him, describing a "memory for the ages".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa Wednesday expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting his signed bat to him, describing a "memory for the ages".

"A memory for the ages thank you your Excellency @ImranKhanPTI.

I am truly humbled to have received this token as it embodies your story & serves as reminder of your drive determination & success! Forever grateful," Namal Rajapaksa said on twitter.

The prime minister on Wednesday presented his signed bat to Namal Rajapaksa, who hosted a lunch in his honor in Colombo in presence of Sri Lankan sports stars.

