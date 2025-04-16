'Recent Advances in Mathematics (CORAM 2025)' moot kicks off

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The two-day 3rd International Conference on “Recent Advances in Mathematics (CORAM 2025)” commenced at the University of education (UE) Lahore, on Wednesday.

Organised by the Department of Mathematics, the conference has attracted 157 distinguished researchers from across the globe, including the USA, Turkiye, China, Canada, Denmark, Morocco, Portugal, Malaysia, Iraq, Thailand, Lebanon, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Pakistan.

According to university’s spokesperson, a total of 157 research papers will be presented over the course of the conference. Notably, the event is being held simultaneously at three UE campuses, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad, marking a unique multi-campus academic collaboration.

The opening ceremony, held at UE’s main Township Campus, was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Omer Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor of Government College University, Lahore, served as the chief guest.

In his welcome address, Conference Chair Prof. Dr. Muhammad Azam briefed the attendees on the aims and objectives of the event, emphasizing the role of mathematics in addressing contemporary challenges and driving innovation.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry stated, “This two-day event reflects our strong commitment to promoting research, innovation, and global academic partnerships. It offers a vital platform for discussing socio-industrial realities and exploring the latest developments in mathematics.” He further noted the participation of world-renowned mathematicians and stressed the importance of applying new mathematical insights to meet modern-day demands.

Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Muhammad Omer Chaudhry lauded the initiative, saying, “I commend the Department of Mathematics and UE leadership for organizing a conference of this scale and significance. Such platforms are crucial for advancing scientific thought, facilitating meaningful academic exchange, and fostering global collaboration.”

The conference was also attended by a large number of faculty, staff, and students, including Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Alam Saeed, Prof. Dr. Rana Abrar Hussain, Prof. Dr. Saminz Mazhar, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar Saleem.