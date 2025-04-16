Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Wednesday said that the recent appointments would solve the problem of shortage of teachers in Quetta schools

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Wednesday said that the recent appointments would solve the problem of shortage of teachers in Quetta schools.

He hoped that the new teachers would use their full potential to promote education and increase the literacy rate, teachers should enable children to think constructively and ask questions.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of distributing appointment orders among the teachers who succeeded under SBK.

The District Education Officer, District Officer Education (Male), District Officer Education (Female) and other officers were present on the occasion.

The DC said that all legal requirements have been fulfilled in the recruitment of teachers under SBK and merit has been ensured in every way.

At the ceremony, appointment orders were distributed among the successful teachers of the district who succeeded under SBK including male and female teachers.

The Deputy Commissioner Quetta further said that the appointment of these teachers would not only open non-functional schools across the district, but also solve the problem of shortage of teachers which would ensure that the teaching and learning process in the district’s schools could continue uninterrupted and children to get the opportunity to get education.

While on the other hand, the problem of shortage of teachers in many schools across the district will be solved to some extent, he said.

Deputy Commissioner said that the responsibility of the Chief Minister of Balochistan to complete the stages of appointments on full merit has been successfully completed.

He said that the improvement of education and health is part of our priorities, all possible steps are being taken to address the problems faced by educational institutions.

DC said that merit has been taken into account in the appointment orders of teachers passed under SKB saying that he would always strive to solve the problems and difficulties being faced by the people.

He hoped that the new teachers would serve honestly in this prestigious profession. Being a teacher is a big responsibility in itself. Teachers are the guarantors of the bright paths of our future. The profession of a teacher must be considered a responsibility rather than a job, he said.