- Home
- Pakistan
- Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieut ..
Recent Appointments To Address Teachers Shortage In Quetta Schools: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 11:07 PM
Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Wednesday said that the recent appointments would solve the problem of shortage of teachers in Quetta schools
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Wednesday said that the recent appointments would solve the problem of shortage of teachers in Quetta schools.
He hoped that the new teachers would use their full potential to promote education and increase the literacy rate, teachers should enable children to think constructively and ask questions.
He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of distributing appointment orders among the teachers who succeeded under SBK.
The District Education Officer, District Officer Education (Male), District Officer Education (Female) and other officers were present on the occasion.
The DC said that all legal requirements have been fulfilled in the recruitment of teachers under SBK and merit has been ensured in every way.
At the ceremony, appointment orders were distributed among the successful teachers of the district who succeeded under SBK including male and female teachers.
The Deputy Commissioner Quetta further said that the appointment of these teachers would not only open non-functional schools across the district, but also solve the problem of shortage of teachers which would ensure that the teaching and learning process in the district’s schools could continue uninterrupted and children to get the opportunity to get education.
While on the other hand, the problem of shortage of teachers in many schools across the district will be solved to some extent, he said.
Deputy Commissioner said that the responsibility of the Chief Minister of Balochistan to complete the stages of appointments on full merit has been successfully completed.
He said that the improvement of education and health is part of our priorities, all possible steps are being taken to address the problems faced by educational institutions.
DC said that merit has been taken into account in the appointment orders of teachers passed under SKB saying that he would always strive to solve the problems and difficulties being faced by the people.
He hoped that the new teachers would serve honestly in this prestigious profession. Being a teacher is a big responsibility in itself. Teachers are the guarantors of the bright paths of our future. The profession of a teacher must be considered a responsibility rather than a job, he said.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..
Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commi ..
PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy
Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Qu ..
Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead hig ..
Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass pr ..
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieut ..3 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Quayes3 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting3 minutes ago
-
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead high-level business del ..3 minutes ago
-
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass project6 minutes ago
-
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking13 minutes ago
-
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers6 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhealthy food business in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
PEMRA takes action against Illegal FM Radio Station in Multan12 minutes ago
-
7.5 kg of drugs seized by Police12 minutes ago