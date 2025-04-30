Recent arrest of trained terrorist testifies India’s involvement in cross border terrorism: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) From Indian spies Sarabjit Singh to Kulbhushan Jadhav and Kashmir Singh to Ravindra Kaushik, India has a long history of executing cross-border state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

The red-handed arrest of Indian spies on different occasions by Pakistan had testified India’s direct involvement in sponsoring state terrorism in our country and divert the Pakistani Govt. attention from continued atrocities, extra judicial killing and human rights abuses being committed at Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for over seven decades.

“Pakistani intelligence agencies on March 3, 2016 had achieved a monumental success after arresting a serving Indian Navy Officer spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan who was actively engaged in planning and executing terrorists activities in Pakistan and unmasked the India’s ugly face of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan before the world,” said Professor Dr. AD. Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department at University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

He said this was the first instance when a serving intelligence officer from one country was caught red handed in another a neighboring nation while directly involved in terrorist acts in Balochistan. He said Kalbushan’s arrest signified that India was against development of Balochistan, CPEC and Gwadar port.

Following his arrest, he said Pakistani intelligence agencies uncovered Kulbushan Jadhav's extensive terrorist network, which was responsible for taking the lives of innocent Pakistanis through terrorism.

Dr Hilali said the recent disclosure of Director General ISPR about the arrest of another Indian’s trained terrorist, Abdul Majeed from Jhelum City further testified India’s direct involvement in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

“India has a long history of backing and financially sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan as evident of the recent arrest of terrorist Abdul Majeed while trying to place an IED device near a bus stand of Jhelum City,” said Brigadier Retired Mahmood Shah, former Secretary law and Order of Erstwhile Fata while talking to APP.

“Pakistan Army’s spokesman in a recent press conference has presented irrefutable evidence showing India’s involvement in backing terrorism in Pakistan to national and foreign media,” he said.

On the other side, he said Indian Govt and its security establishment has completely failed to present any solid evidence to media that showed Pakistan’s any connection with Pehalgam incident.

“Even the fascist Modi Govt has failed to give answers of key questions such as why did the attack happen precisely when U.S. Vice President JD Vance was visiting India, where is the forensic or surveillance evidence and attackers’ bodies or weapons?”

He said Pehalgam was a highly secured zone where Indian army, para military forces and intelligence agencies were deployed at a number of security check posts between LoC and Pehalgam, questioning how unknown armed gunmen came in during daylight and attacked the tourists.

As per Times of India report, he said that an intelligence alert has also been issued however, neither Indian army or police were present during the time of attack nor appropriate security measures were taken which is another question mark on India’s security apparatus. Shah termed the Pahalgam incident as a total failure of Indian security forces.

He claimed that Pehalgam false flag operation was clearly orchestrated by the RAW in a bid to divert global attention of the Indian Govt’s internal failure, separatist movements, atrocities against minorities, restiveness at north-eastern states and human rights abuses unleashed by Indian occupational forces in IIOJ&K since Indian illegally landed its troops at Srinagar in October 1947.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League claimed India's RAW has most likely planned the Pehalgam attack to divert global attention from state terrorism in IIOJ&K.

He referred to forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra judicial killings and human rights abuses especially against women and children in IIOJ&K have exposed India’s ugly secular face.

The Kashmiri leader while referring to the September 2021’s Pakistani dossier said about 8,652 unmarked graves were identified in 89 villages of six districts in the held valley while bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond recognition.

Since 1989, he claimed over 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet gun injuries, 11,250 women rapes, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children orphaned by the Indian army.

Condemning the recent blowing up of houses of innocent Kashmiris at IIOJ&K, he said that India was committing illegal acts as collective punishment after Pehalgam incident. He said the future of more than 1.8 billion people in South Asia hinges on peace and not propaganda of Indian media.

The experts said that Indian Govt intelligence system and security apparatus collapsed at IIOJK as evident of Pehalgam attack and its narrative of bringing normalcy and development at the occupied valley proved baseless and wrong.

The experts said India could not deceive the international community further by levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan and urged New Delhi to reciprocate positively to Pakistani Govt offer of neutral investigation of the Pehalgam attack.

The experts said the road to peace in South Asia passes through Kashmir and any misadventure by India against Pakistan in the wake of Palagram attack would meet befittingly.

The experts said that from Karachi to Khyber and Gawadar to Chitral, the entire nation stands with its armed forces and will give every sacrifice to defend their motherland.

