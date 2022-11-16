UrduPoint.com

Recent Floods Cause Rs 1.383 Bln Damages To QESCO's Infrastructure

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The recent catastrophic floods have caused an estimated Rs 1.383 billion damages to the transmission network and infrastructure of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

The said estimated damages were based on the survey of affected areas, told official sources to APP here Wednesday.

They said that power supply to approximately 95 per cent affected areas has already been been restored. Rehabilitation work of remaining area of 11 kV Hanna Urak feeder, which was completely washed out, was partially restored and left over work was under process, they said.

They said that board of Directors (BoDs) of QESCO has also approved the estimate and was in process for request to the Federal government for grant.

They said QESCO has started rehabilitation of transmission and distribution Network on war-footing. All material available in stock has been utilized for emergency rehabilitation works, they said.

