UrduPoint.com

Recent Heat Wave Impacts Drop Rain Spell In Potohar, Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Recent heat wave impacts drop rain spell in Potohar, Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The recent heat wave impact prevailing has affected the raining pattern in the country especially in the Pothohar region and the Federal capital.

The abrupt rise in temperature due to heat wave phenomenon leads to decline in water vaporous in the atmosphere causing drying and reduced chances of rainfall, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD or Met Office) Dr Khalid Mehmood Malik told APP while explaining the prevailing hot and dry weather pattern in the region.

Dr Malik said the rise in temperature used to inflict different impacts on diverse territories or geographical region. "If the heat wave prevails in hilly terrain or region like that of Northern Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Pothohar it will increase probability of rainfall whereas it will act contrary in plain areas like central Punjab or Sindh and Balochistan", he added.

On Tuesday, he said a weak system entered into the atmosphere of Islamabad which was blown away by the strong gusts of opposing winds entering from the South that caused very less rainfall in the area.

While elaborating the impacts of winds carrying moisture and dryness in the air on rainfall, he said the winds originating from dry areas would incur dryness and those from hilly terrain carry moisture that facilitates rainfall in the area.

To a query, he said a system is defined as the winds that have moisture absorbed in it that creates rainfall.

He informed that the less rainfall in Islamabad a day earlier was mainly due to the Southern winds that blew away the North West system passing by the Capital. "If the wind speed has been a little slow then it would cause rainfall in Islamabad. This area of Pothohar has local development of vaporous during this season that causes rainfall or generates clouds", he concluded.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Heat Wave From

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

41 minutes ago
 Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln ..

Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln in two months

7 minutes ago
 Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moo ..

Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moon mission

7 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G techn ..

Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G technology

7 minutes ago
 Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in near ..

Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in nearby Qatar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.