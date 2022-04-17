UrduPoint.com

Recent Heat Wave Impacts Drop Rain Spell In Potohar, Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022

Recent heat wave impacts drop rain spell in Potohar, Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The recent heat wave impact prevailing has affected the raining pattern in the country especially in the Potohar region and the Federal capital.

The abrupt rise in temperature due to heat wave phenomenon leads to decline in water vapours in the atmosphere causing drying and reduced chances of rainfall, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD or Met Office) Dr Khalid Mehmood Malik told APP while explaining the prevailing hot and dry weather pattern in the region.

Dr Malik said the rise in temperature used to inflict different impacts on diverse territories or geographical region. "If the heat wave prevails in hilly terrain or region like that of Northern Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Potohar it will increase probability of rainfall whereas it will act contrary in plain areas like central Punjab or Sindh and Balochistan", he added.

On Tuesday, he said a weak system entered into the atmosphere of Islamabad which was blown away by the strong gusts of opposing winds entering from the South that caused very less rainfall in the area.

While elaborating the impacts of winds carrying moisture and dryness in the air on rainfall, he said the winds originating from dry areas would incur dryness and those from hilly terrain carry moisture that facilitates rainfall in the area.

To a query, he said a system is defined as the winds that have moisture absorbed in it that creates rainfall.

He informed that the less rainfall in Islamabad a day earlier was mainly due to the Southern winds that blew away the North West system passing by the Capital. "If the wind speed has been a little slow then it would cause rainfall in Islamabad. This area of Potohar has local development of vapours during this season that causes rainfall or generates clouds", he concluded.

