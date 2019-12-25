Recent incidents in India highlight importance of two nation theory: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the recent incidents in India had highlighted the importance of the Two Nation Theory.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the Citizens Amendment Act of Modi government and other discriminatory laws had proven the wisdom of Quaid-e-Azam and truth of his ideology according to which he demanded a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub continent.

She said the Ministry of Information pays tribute to Quaid e Azam on his birth anniversary.