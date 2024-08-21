Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body

Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman, informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday that recent internet issues were caused by damage to one of the submarine cables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman, informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday that recent internet issues were caused by damage to one of the submarine cables.

The committee meeting was chaired by Syed Amin ul Haq, MNA.

The PTA Chairman assured the Committee that repair work is ongoing and that the issue is expected to be resolved by August 27.

The Committee also addressed the problem of weak internet signals affecting social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in Pakistan.

When inquired about the installation of a firewall, the PTA Chairman clarified that no new software is being installed; instead, it is an upgrade of the existing Web Management System (WMS) that has been in place for several years. He further explained that the ongoing work is focused on enhancing the system's functionality.

The Committee directed the Ministry of IT to provide detailed technical specifications of the firewall (Web Management System) to ensure full transparency and understanding of the system being upgraded.

The Committee instructed the Ministry to present estimates of losses incurred by freelancers and private companies due to slow internet speeds, to better understand the impact on the business sector.

Guidance was also provided to the PTA regarding the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. The PTA was directed to consider the auction amounts set by neighboring countries in the region and to prepare a report accordingly.

The Committee said that the auction amount should not be excessively high, as was the case in 2020 when a $29 million bid was set for the spectrum. The committee stressed that the amount should be adjusted to ensure nationwide operational viability and broader participation.

The Committee expressed its displeasure over the absence of the CEO of Pakistan Telecommunications Corporation Limited (PTCL) and the Director General of the Special Communication Organization (SCO).

The Committee took strict notice of their absence, considering it a disregard for the importance of the Committee's proceedings. The Committee directed them to submit written explanations for their absence from the meeting.

The Committee instructed the Ministry to circulate the Rules of Business for the Standing Committee among its divisions and attached departments, so they could understand the importance of these rules and ensure their presence in upcoming Committee meetings.

The Committee deferred the remaining agenda items until the next meeting.