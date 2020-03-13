Recent rain spell kills 11 in KP, destroys 4 houses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday informed that at least 11 people have been killed and 17 others injured in recent rain spell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA said the rain spell started on Wednesday last killed 11 people and injured 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rains also caused partial damage to 58 houses and totally destroyed four houses in the province.

The PDMA has directed the departments concerned to expedite relief activities in affected areas. It said relief goods were distributed among eight families of district Tank.

The PDMA said it was in close contact with administrations of all districts to cope with any kind of emergency and its control room was totally functional for any information and assistance.