UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recent Rain Spell Kills 11 In KP, Destroys 4 Houses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:10 PM

Recent rain spell kills 11 in KP, destroys 4 houses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday informed that at least 11 people have been killed and 17 others injured in recent rain spell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA said the rain spell started on Wednesday last killed 11 people and injured 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rains also caused partial damage to 58 houses and totally destroyed four houses in the province.

The PDMA has directed the departments concerned to expedite relief activities in affected areas. It said relief goods were distributed among eight families of district Tank.

The PDMA said it was in close contact with administrations of all districts to cope with any kind of emergency and its control room was totally functional for any information and assistance.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tank All Rains

Recent Stories

Foreign players may leave PSL if they want amid Co ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

46 minutes ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

23 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

23 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces Schola ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.