Recent rainfall in Karachi again exposes bad governance of PPP in Sindh: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said that the recent rainfall in Karachi has again exposed bad governance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh.

"The PPP has destroyed the entire province. They don't do anything other than plundering the national wealth and benefiting the party's leaders," he alleged while talking to the media here on Sunday.

He said the way Karachi became drowned under water gives credence to the political opponents of the PPP who maintain that the ruling party in Sindh wanted to turn the metropolis into ruins.

Qureshi believed that the people of the submerged localities would have to help themselves to drain the stagnating rainwater because the provincial government or the Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would not come to their help.

He opined that the Sindh Government had turned a blessing like rain into an ordeal for the people.