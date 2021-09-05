UrduPoint.com

Recent Rainfall In Karachi Again Exposes Bad Governance Of PPP In Sindh: Imran Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 09:50 PM

Recent rainfall in Karachi again exposes bad governance of PPP in Sindh: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said that the recent rainfall in Karachi has again exposed bad governance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh.

"The PPP has destroyed the entire province. They don't do anything other than plundering the national wealth and benefiting the party's leaders," he alleged while talking to the media here on Sunday.

He said the way Karachi became drowned under water gives credence to the political opponents of the PPP who maintain that the ruling party in Sindh wanted to turn the metropolis into ruins.

Qureshi believed that the people of the submerged localities would have to help themselves to drain the stagnating rainwater because the provincial government or the Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would not come to their help.

He opined that the Sindh Government had turned a blessing like rain into an ordeal for the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi an ..

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announces Incentive Scheme for T ..

51 minutes ago
 3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to ..

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to discuss the latest scientific ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and b ..

1 hour ago
 World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise actio ..

World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise action for sustainable recovery

1 hour ago
 Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Futu ..

Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Future of Economy and Governance, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.