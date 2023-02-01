UrduPoint.com

Recent Rains Beneficial For Crops In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:07 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Agricultural experts have said that the recent rains will benefit wheat, sugarcane, maize, vegetables, fodder, gram and lentils.

Director of Agriculture Rawalpindi Division Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, while talking to APP, said there was an increase due to the lack of rains in South Punjab for the past few months in air pollution and other adverse effects on various crops.

He said the growing process was severely affected due to dust settling on the crops' leaves.

Bukhari added irrigation of the crops had been completed mainly because of the current rains.

Apart from this, the nitrogen in the atmosphere has also become available to the crops.

He said the rain would also positively affect gram and lentil crops grown in rainfed areas.

After the rains, he cautioned there were many weeds in the crops, for which appropriate measures were needed for timely treatment.

As a result of the rains, the mango orchards are prone to diseases, especially bacterial infection and anthracnose, which cause black spots on leaves and stems.

In case of such symptoms, the gardeners were advised to spray 250 grams of copper fungicides with 100 litres of water.

