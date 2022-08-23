UrduPoint.com

Recent Rains Caused Loss Of Lives, Property In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Recent rains caused loss of lives, property in Sindh

Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Department of Mutual Aid Sukkur Jam Ikramullah Dharijo Tuesday said that the infrastructure of Sindh has been severely damaged by the recent spells of monsoon rains

He said this while presiding over a meeting in Pano Aaqil. The minister expressed his profound grief over the loss of precious lives in the flood affected areas of the province.

Officials of the relevant administration and notables of the city participated in the meeting to review the rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood hit areas.

Addressing the meeting, Jam Ikramullah Dharijo said that since last five days heavy rains have been falling in interior Sindh, which caused a havoc in province.

He said that there was no such example of torrential rains in the recent history of Sindh, adding he said the ripen crops have also been severely affected by the rains.

He further said that the Federal and Sindh governments were making every possible effort to provide relief to the people. He also requested the philanthropists of Sindh to come forward and help the people of Sindh.

He urged the masses that it was the prime responsibility of every citizen to work together to help their brothers in this hard time. The Minister instructed the concerned officers to remain active and available to help the rain affected families.

