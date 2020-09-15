Recent rains damage over 70pc of standing crops in Sindh: Agri Minister

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu Tuesday said the recent torrential rains have damaged more than 70 percent of standing crops in the 15 districts of the province and the survey was underway to assess total losses occurred in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu Tuesday said the recent torrential rains have damaged more than 70 percent of standing crops in the 15 districts of the province and the survey was underway to assess total losses occurred in the province.

While addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly he said "Thousands of acres of agriculture land have submerged into rain water", adding, the dewatering process was still underway there.

The crops badly damaged different crops including cotton, rice, chilies, tomatoes and others in different areas of the province including Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tharparkar and other districts, the minister said.

He said 156200 acres of cotton was cultivated in the province and of total, 70 percent of standing cotton crop was damaged in Tharparkar, 35 percent in Sukkur, 21 percent in Sanghar, 20 percent in Naushahro Feroze, 50 percent in Sajawal.

Similarly, 75 percent of cotton crop in Tando Allahyar, 80 percent in Umerkot, 80 percent in Mirpurkhas, 15 percent in Jamshoro, 30 percent in Hyderabad and 70 percent in Badin have been damaged, the minister said.

Rahu said 740208 acres of sugarcane have been cultivated in the province and of total, 9 percent in Naushahro Feroze, 18 percent Badin, 50 percent in Tando Allahyar and 5 percent in Tando Muhammad Khan has been damaged.

He further said the crop of tomato has been damaged completely in Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Badin. The 70 percent of banana crop has been damaged in Tando Allahyar.

The recent rain has damaged 15 percent of rice crop in Thatta, 40 percent in Badin, and 20 percent in Tando Muhammad Khan, the minister said adding the 80 percent of maize crop has also been damaged.

The work on the survey to assess the losses occurred due to recent flood is underway, the minister said while replying to a question once it finished, all details would be shared and the compensation package would also be announced accordingly.

However, the relief work also is under way as the people, who lost their homes or were affected, have been provided alternatives and food is being provided to them, he added.