UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recent Rains Damage Over 70pc Of Standing Crops In Sindh: Agri Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

Recent rains damage over 70pc of standing crops in Sindh: Agri Minister

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu Tuesday said the recent torrential rains have damaged more than 70 percent of standing crops in the 15 districts of the province and the survey was underway to assess total losses occurred in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu Tuesday said the recent torrential rains have damaged more than 70 percent of standing crops in the 15 districts of the province and the survey was underway to assess total losses occurred in the province.

While addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly he said "Thousands of acres of agriculture land have submerged into rain water", adding, the dewatering process was still underway there.

The crops badly damaged different crops including cotton, rice, chilies, tomatoes and others in different areas of the province including Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tharparkar and other districts, the minister said.

He said 156200 acres of cotton was cultivated in the province and of total, 70 percent of standing cotton crop was damaged in Tharparkar, 35 percent in Sukkur, 21 percent in Sanghar, 20 percent in Naushahro Feroze, 50 percent in Sajawal.

Similarly, 75 percent of cotton crop in Tando Allahyar, 80 percent in Umerkot, 80 percent in Mirpurkhas, 15 percent in Jamshoro, 30 percent in Hyderabad and 70 percent in Badin have been damaged, the minister said.

Rahu said 740208 acres of sugarcane have been cultivated in the province and of total, 9 percent in Naushahro Feroze, 18 percent Badin, 50 percent in Tando Allahyar and 5 percent in Tando Muhammad Khan has been damaged.

He further said the crop of tomato has been damaged completely in Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Badin. The 70 percent of banana crop has been damaged in Tando Allahyar.

The recent rain has damaged 15 percent of rice crop in Thatta, 40 percent in Badin, and 20 percent in Tando Muhammad Khan, the minister said adding the 80 percent of maize crop has also been damaged.

The work on the survey to assess the losses occurred due to recent flood is underway, the minister said while replying to a question once it finished, all details would be shared and the compensation package would also be announced accordingly.

However, the relief work also is under way as the people, who lost their homes or were affected, have been provided alternatives and food is being provided to them, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Flood Water Agriculture Hyderabad Sukkur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Tharparkar Cotton All Rains Tomatoes

Recent Stories

DHA conducts over 6.7 million lab tests conducted ..

21 minutes ago

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

36 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress m ..

51 minutes ago

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical serv ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.