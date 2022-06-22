UrduPoint.com

Recent Rains To Reduce Water Scarcity In Country: Khursheed Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 01:09 AM

Recent rains to reduce water scarcity in country: Khursheed Shah

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday hoped that the ongoing rains would reduce the prevailing water scarcity in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday hoped that the ongoing rains would reduce the prevailing water scarcity in the country.

He, chairing the meeting of a special committee on water supply to Balochistan, said the government was trying to provide equal access to water to all the provinces.

Khursheed Shah said it was his top priority to provide Balochistan and Sindh their due share of water timely.

He said the fact-finding committee formed to address the issue of water supply to Balochistan, visited the sites in question and reached the conclusion that Sindh was not stealing the water of Balochistan.

He said Balochistan would have no complaint regarding water supply in the coming days.

Khursheed Shah said a comprehensive report would be presented to the prime minister in the light this special committee's findings.

In the meeting, Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, Member of National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) chairman and other officials were present.

The officials of Water Resources ministry and IRSA presented the report of their visit to Sindh in detail.

They were of the view that Balochistan would get its due share in water in a couple of days.

They said the provision of further 6,000 cusecs water would be released to Balochistan in three days. The water supply from Auch and Manothi canals would also be released to Balochistan soon, they added.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Technology Water Khursheed Ahmed Visit All From Government Share Top Rains

Recent Stories

Macron meets France opposition, retains PM after p ..

Macron meets France opposition, retains PM after poll blow

1 minute ago
 Decision to fix hours for commercial operations ta ..

Decision to fix hours for commercial operations taken to save energy: Rana Sanau ..

1 minute ago
 'Eliminate nuclear weapons before they eliminate u ..

'Eliminate nuclear weapons before they eliminate us' - UN chief

3 minutes ago
 More strike calls cloud summer for European low-co ..

More strike calls cloud summer for European low-cost airlines

3 minutes ago
 Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region kills ..

Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region kills 15: governor

3 minutes ago
 Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donb ..

Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.