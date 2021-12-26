UrduPoint.com

Recent Rainy Spell To Serve As Tonic For Wheat Crop

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 01:20 PM

Recent rainy spell to serve as tonic for wheat crop

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The recent rainy spell will not only serve as tonic for wheat crop but also help eradicate smog in atmosphere.

This was stated by assistant director agriculture information Abdus Samad and farmers hailing from across the region while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

The farmers namely Pir Bakhash, Chaudhary Allah Dittah, Anwar, Nadir and some others stated that crops were in severe need of water. Similarly, it will also help saving expenses on irrigation.

The rain will have positive impacts and it will ensure rapid growth.

They hoped that the country would achieve wheat targets.

However, the Farmers also made complaints about non-availability of the fertilizers. Some other citizens namely Asif Maan, Nasir, Khalid Hussain Anjum, Shahid Razaq also expressed pleasure of the first rain of the winter season.

They hinted that the rain abolished the smog. The dried winter was creating trouble for health, they remarked. Now, they will feel sigh of relief especially different diseases like cough, and skin issues.

More Stories From Pakistan

