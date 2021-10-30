Recent report estimates prevalence of 13.1 per cent child labour in GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Child Labour Survey 2018-19 reveals that Shigar district has the highest percentage of child Labour with 27.8% whereas Diamer has the lowest child labour with 5.8%.

The prevalence of child labour in other districts: Nagar 24.5%, Ghanche 23.7%, Astore 21.9%, Skardu 16.2%, Hunza 9.7%, Kharmang 9.2%, Ghizer 9.

2% and Gilgit 7.2%.

The survey reveals that almost 30 % (Boys 12%, Girls 23%) of children aged 5-17 in GB do not attend school.

It also highlights that around 14.8% of children are neither in school nor working.

The survey, conducted in collaboration with UNICEF, used representative sample of 7,032 households from all the 10 districts representing nearly 400,000 children between the ages of 5-17.