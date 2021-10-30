UrduPoint.com

Recent Report Estimates Prevalence Of 13.1 Per Cent Child Labour In GB

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 09:52 PM

Recent report estimates prevalence of 13.1 per cent child labour in GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Child Labour Survey 2018-19 reveals that Shigar district has the highest percentage of child Labour with 27.8% whereas Diamer has the lowest child labour with 5.8%.

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Child Labour Survey 2018-19 reveals that Shigar district has the highest percentage of child Labour with 27.8% whereas Diamer has the lowest child labour with 5.8%.

The prevalence of child labour in other districts: Nagar 24.5%, Ghanche 23.7%, Astore 21.9%, Skardu 16.2%, Hunza 9.7%, Kharmang 9.2%, Ghizer 9.

2% and Gilgit 7.2%.

The survey reveals that almost 30 % (Boys 12%, Girls 23%) of children aged 5-17 in GB do not attend school.

It also highlights that around 14.8% of children are neither in school nor working.

The survey, conducted in collaboration with UNICEF, used representative sample of 7,032 households from all the 10 districts representing nearly 400,000 children between the ages of 5-17.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Ghizer All From Labour

Recent Stories

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oa ..

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dante Labs

39 minutes ago
 6 milk sellers arrested for adulteration

6 milk sellers arrested for adulteration

2 minutes ago
 Kohli blasts 'spineless', 'pathetic' India critics ..

Kohli blasts 'spineless', 'pathetic' India critics

2 minutes ago
 Lakki police foils arms smuggling bid

Lakki police foils arms smuggling bid

2 minutes ago
 Haleem announces to start "Eliminate corruption, s ..

Haleem announces to start "Eliminate corruption, save Sindh" campaign

21 minutes ago
 Jordan warns it will expel unvaccinated foreign wo ..

Jordan warns it will expel unvaccinated foreign workers

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.