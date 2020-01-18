Recent UNSC session will increase pressure on India to tone down aggressive rhetoric: Akram

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to United Nations, Munir Akram has said recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on the occupied Kashmir would increase pressure on India to step back from making aggressive moves in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Permanent Representative of Pakistan to United Nations, Munir Akram has said recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on the occupied Kashmir would increase pressure on India to step back from making aggressive moves in the region.

"The UNSC session on Kashmir has conveyed to India that it needs to tone down aggressive rhetoric and take steps toward de-escalating the military tensions in the whole region," he said while talking in a brief telephonic conversation on a private news channel.

He said 50-year old UN resolutions on Kashmir had become functional yet, adding, rubbishing Indian arguments that Kashmir was an internal matter. The UNSC session was diplomatic success and victory of Pakistan, he added.