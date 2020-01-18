UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recent UNSC Session Will Increase Pressure On India To Tone Down Aggressive Rhetoric: Akram

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:27 PM

Recent UNSC session will increase pressure on India to tone down aggressive rhetoric: Akram

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to United Nations, Munir Akram has said recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on the occupied Kashmir would increase pressure on India to step back from making aggressive moves in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Permanent Representative of Pakistan to United Nations, Munir Akram has said recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on the occupied Kashmir would increase pressure on India to step back from making aggressive moves in the region.

"The UNSC session on Kashmir has conveyed to India that it needs to tone down aggressive rhetoric and take steps toward de-escalating the military tensions in the whole region," he said while talking in a brief telephonic conversation on a private news channel.

He said 50-year old UN resolutions on Kashmir had become functional yet, adding, rubbishing Indian arguments that Kashmir was an internal matter. The UNSC session was diplomatic success and victory of Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations From

Recent Stories

Flour crisis starts in KP

9 minutes ago

AIOU's BEd workshops begin from Monday

2 minutes ago

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide Internat ..

2 minutes ago

Secretary Challans 16 vehicles, imposes fines

12 minutes ago

ANF reserves its verdict on Rana Sana Ullah’s pe ..

29 minutes ago

Kyrgios shuts down Zverev in Grand Slam row

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.