Recent Winter Showers Good For Rabi Crops

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:13 PM

Recent winter showers good for Rabi crops

The recent winter showers is expected to have salutary impact on major and minor crops of Rabi season across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The recent winter showers is expected to have salutary impact on major and minor crops of Rabi season across the province.

Agriculture experts told this to APP here on Monday. Much awaited rain would provide moisture for sowing of wheat, experts added.

They said the rain would also be helpful for timely sowing of crops including oil seeds, pulses, seasonal fruits and vegetables, ultimately helping farmers to achieve good yield of their crops.

Dry conditions have been haunting farmers for the last two months, they added.

Experts said that farmers should feel free in seeking guidance from the Agriculture department to manage their crops in best possible manner.

They also suggested the farmers to keep monitoring the weather updates on regular basis to act accordingly.

More Stories From Pakistan

