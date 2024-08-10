Open Menu

Recently Commissioned PNS HUNAIN Commences Maiden Voyage From Romania To Pakistan

Published August 10, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The recently commissioned Pakistan Navy ship HUNAIN departed from Constanta, Romania for maiden voyage to Pakistan. Earlier, Fleet Commander of Romanian Navy, Rear Admiral Cornel COJOCARU also visited the ship and called on the Commanding Officer.

Upon departure, PNS HUNAIN conducted Passage Exercise with Romanian Navy ship LASTUNUL, a Pakistan Navy news release on Saturday said.

PNS HUNAIN is the 3rd of the 4 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) being constructed at DAMEN Naval Shipyard Romania.

PNS HUNAIN is equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors. The addition of PNS HUNAIN will bolster Pakistan Navy's combat potential in safeguarding maritime frontiers and ensuring maritime security in the Arabian Sea and beyond.

