Recently launched mobile app will detect street crime, improve communication with residents: SP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Umar Khan Wednesday said that recently launched mobile phone app for community engagement programme to solve their problems would be helpful to combat the street crime thus bridging gap between people and the law-enforcement agency.

"It's a better way for us to partner with our community to share information both ways," he said while talking to a private news channel.

Citizens can provide information about crimes, street light problems, installation of Cameras and get details about offences, lodge complaints, report thefts, unclaimed bodies etc through the app, he said.

He said apart from this, people can also find out about status of cases, nearest police stations, seized vehicles, mobile phones, arrested persons and missing persons, adding that helpline services are also available on this platform.

Police and street watchers would remain in contact with each other round the clock through this mobile app, adding, these watchers through app would inform police in case of any suspicious activity in their respective areas, he added.

He said that street watcher system has been launched by Islamabad police to control street crime, ensure effective action against anti-social elements and take prompt action on help calls or messages of citizens.

He said almost eight drone cameras would also be installed in various parts of the capital city.

He stressed that the community engagement was the essence of modern policing system.

He also appealed citizens for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspects.

Umar further explained that an effective policing is only possible through cooperation of public and trust between them would be ensured through resolving their problems at their doorsteps.

He was of the view that public cooperation is vital for effective policing and crime can be controlled through involving community in policing affairs fairly.

He said that Capital police introduced this system for `the safest city' as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan and great success has been achieved through it in a short time.

It is to mention that street watchers were deputed at streets and sub-sectors for assistance to police in its efforts to curb crime, he said in a query.

Police have extended the 'street watcher system' and patrol as well as air patrol units in different 20 sectors of capital city, he added.

Moreover, street petrol units/contingents have been constituted comprising motorcyclists which would conduct patrolling and checking in various sectors and markets in peak timings.

Each unit or contingent would comprise four policemen patrolling on two bikes to curb street crime, he detailed.