Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Marks Success In Clubfoot Treatment
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A grand event titled "Celebrating Success in Clubfoot Treatment" was held
at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh, to mark the recovery of
children born with clubfoot.
The event brought together recovered children, their families, medical experts,
and distinguished guests, celebrating hope and healing.
The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Dr Muhammad Amin Chinoy,
Executive Director of Indus Hospital & Health Network and Head of the Orthopedics Department;
Dr Irfan Javed, Head of Campus at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital; Dr Rashid Qamar Rao,
Dr Ayesha Saeed, Orthopedic Surgeon at Indus Hospital Karachi; Dr Hassan Raza Khosa, Head of the Orthopedic Department at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital; and Orthopedic
Consultant Dr Gauhar Nawaz Khan.
Dr Hassan Raza Khosa and Dr Gauhar Nawaz Khan warmly welcomed the attendees and highlighted the achievements of the "Pehla Qadam" programme, which focuses on clubfoot treatment.
Dr Gauhar Nawaz Khan presented encouraging statistics, stating that in 2021, 40 children were successfully treated, followed by 30 in 2022, 35 in 2023, and 40 more in 2024. Since 2017, a total of 737 children with clubfoot have been registered for treatment. Once struggling with a congenital deformity,
these children can now walk with confidence, leading normal lives.
Dr Muhammad Amin Chinoy praised the relentless efforts of the "Pehla Qadam" team and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that no child has to live with clubfoot-related disability. He shared the significance of comprehensive public health initiatives in bridging societal gaps and creating a brighter future for children with disabilities.
Programme Manager Saadia Ahmed expressed gratitude for the programme’s ongoing success, stating that "Pehla Qadam" continues to transform children’s lives every year. She credited divine blessings for the progress made and reiterated the team’s determination to provide affected children with a complete and prosperous life.
One of the most remarkable aspects of the "Pehla Qadam" programme is that all clubfoot treatments at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital are provided free of charge. Additionally, financial assistance is offered for follow-up travel expenses, ensuring that no child is deprived of treatment due to financial constraints.
The event was filled with joy and optimism as recovered children were awarded certificates and gifts. Entertainment activities, including magic tricks and puppet shows, delighted both children and their parents, making the occasion truly memorable.
