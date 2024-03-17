Reception for PML-N MPA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Sehri breakfast was hosted at the residence of Malik Tariq Aziz Gulbana, a political and social personality, for newly elected Member of the Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Barrister Taimur Ali Khan.

Barrister Taimur Ali Khan said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N is utilising all resources for national development and public prosperity.

"The Federal government is following the vision of development and improvement of the country's economy under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Practical measures are being taken to provide relief to people during Ramazan. The government has shown true leadership qualities by reducing the prices of food items," he added. Mian Sohail Siyal, Malik Ghazi Rabbana, Malik Muhammad Usman Rabbana, Malik Muhammad Aslam Gulbana, Malik Qasim Gulbana and others were present