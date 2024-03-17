Reception For PML-N MPA
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Sehri breakfast was hosted at the residence of Malik Tariq Aziz Gulbana, a political and social personality, for newly elected Member of the Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Barrister Taimur Ali Khan.
Barrister Taimur Ali Khan said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N is utilising all resources for national development and public prosperity.
"The Federal government is following the vision of development and improvement of the country's economy under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Practical measures are being taken to provide relief to people during Ramazan. The government has shown true leadership qualities by reducing the prices of food items," he added. Mian Sohail Siyal, Malik Ghazi Rabbana, Malik Muhammad Usman Rabbana, Malik Muhammad Aslam Gulbana, Malik Qasim Gulbana and others were present
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KEF playing remarkable role against blindness9 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 64,732 power pilferers in 185 days9 minutes ago
-
Ramazan: A time of spiritual reflection, health benefits for faithful9 minutes ago
-
Car driver dies in road accident10 minutes ago
-
Barkhan wildfire extinguished10 minutes ago
-
Faithful flock to mosques for blessings, spiritual renewal in Ramazan10 minutes ago
-
TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots10 minutes ago
-
46.48% target of ration bags distribution achieved: Commissioner10 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.97m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul condoles martyrdom of Army soldiers in North Waziristan10 minutes ago
-
Health Center inaugurated at FATA University20 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh warmly welcomed by his Narowal constituency20 minutes ago