Reception Held For Iqbal Conference Delegates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government hosted a grand reception to honor international delegates of the International Iqbal Conference 2024, here on Tuesday.
The event, organized at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, in collaboration with the ECO Cultural Institute Tehran and Iqbal academy Pakistan, was led by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and was attended by dignitaries from Iran, Afghanistan, Egypt, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and Spain.
Dr. Saad Khan, President of the ECO Cultural Institute Tehran, headed a 31-member delegation warmly welcomed by Punjab’s Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari. The reception commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a captivating presentation of urdu and Persian poetry of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East.
Delivering the keynote address, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman read a message from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, highlighting Allama Iqbal’s pivotal role in inspiring not only Pakistan but the entire Muslim world. The Chief Minister’s message underscored the immense honor of hosting distinguished international delegates in Lahore, the cultural heart of Punjab.
Reflecting on Iqbal’s legacy, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman remarked, “Allama Iqbal envisioned Pakistan as a unifying force for the Muslim Ummah.
His teachings of brotherhood, equality, and respect for humanity continue to guide us toward a united and progressive future.” He further emphasized that the Punjab government is steadfast in making Iqbal’s philosophy a cornerstone for youth education and empowerment, fostering self-reliance and skill development in alignment with Iqbal’s vision.
Dr. Saad Khan expressed deep gratitude for the exceptional hospitality extended by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “For the first time, international Iqbal scholars have experienced the vibrant culture of Punjab. This remarkable opportunity has strengthened cultural ties and set a precedent for future exchanges,” he stated, commending the Punjab government for its outstanding arrangements.
The event was attended by Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat, Federal and provincial secretaries, officials from Iqbal Academy Pakistan, Bazm-e-Iqbal, and other prominent figures. The evening concluded with Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presenting commemorative souvenirs to the international delegates, reiterating Punjab’s commitment to fostering cultural diplomacy and collaboration.
