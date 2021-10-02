UrduPoint.com

Reception Held For Philanthropist In Badin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:50 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A reception was hosted by the Pakistan Army in Badin garrison in the honour of a philanthropist Ravi Shankar who endowed his whole earnings on Imam Bargah and Dargaah Sharif.

Talking to Media Ravi Shankar said that he belongs to a poor family of chachro taluka of Tharparkar district and was serving as Union Council secretary in the Local Government department.

Ravi said that he retired from service in 2012 and endowed his whole amount worth 8 lacs received against pension and other benefits for the welfare of Imam Bargah and Dargah Sharif Peer Syed Hyder Shah.

Ravi said that serving of Imam Bargah and Dargaah Sharif brings serenity to my mind .

He said that like other parts of the country Tharparkar district was an example of interfaith cohesion and both Muslims and minorities were living with brotherhood and sense of protection in Pakistan as compared to the rest of the world.

More Stories From Pakistan

