Reception hosted at Pakistan Embassy, Dakar to mark 85th National Day

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A reception was hosted at the Pakistan Embassy, Dakar to celebrate 85th National Day of Pakistan.

Members of the Diplomatic Corps, officials from the Senegalese government, businessmen, members of the civil society, friends of Pakistan and Pakistan Diaspora from Senegal attended the event. Ms. Khady Dienz Gueye Minister of Youth, Culture and sports was the chief guest at the reception.

This year the reception was based on the theme of “Pakistan’s Textile and Fashion: fusion of tradition, creativity and sustainability”.

Ambassador Saima Sayed highlighted Pakistan’s strong textile sector and the contemporary fashion industry of Pakistan.

A mini documentary was also shown to the guests highlighting the history and growth of Pakistan’s textile sector and Pakistan’s fashion trends promoting tradition with innovation. Mannequins wearing Pakistani clothes showcasing traditional craftsmanship with a modern outlook greatly attracted the attention of the guests at the reception.

Pakistani pharmaceutical companies doing business in Senegal set up their stall at the reception.

Guests were enlightened about leading Pakistani pharmaceutical companies like PharmaTech, ATCO, SEARLE, Nabi Qasim and many more that are exporting quality and affordable medicines to Senegal.

These companies are known for their international certifications and high manufacturing standards.

A Senegalese company Sissoko Habbatu Sauda also displayed its herbal products that is sourcing its raw materials from Pakistan.

Ambassador Sayed highlighted 2025 as the 65th anniversary of Pakistan Senegal bilateral relations.

She mentioned that Pakistan and Senegal have a strong relation rooted in common faith and in the spirit of south-south cooperation. Both countries are engaging in various sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals and rice.

Ambassador Sayed reiterated that this milestone year should be an opportunity to reflect on the past 65 years and set new goals to bring both people and countries closer and build new linkages.

Ms. Khady Dienz Gueye Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports in her speech conveyed good wishes from the President of Senegal on the occasion of Pakistan’s national day and reiterated the desire to strengthen Pakistan Senegal bilateral relations.

Ambassador Sayed joined the chief guest along with dean of the Diplomatic Corps and other ambassadors to cut a cake.

The guests were offered an interesting buffet dinner based on a high quality Pakistani Basmati rice in a variety of combinations including Biryani, Sweet rice and Karhi Pakora with boiled rice.

The event was well attended and the guest appreciated the display of Pakistani textiles and fashion and the hospitality of the Pakistan Embassy Dakar.