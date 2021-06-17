Reception in honor of former DG Information ND Jatoi held

The Directorate of Information Hyderabad on Thursday arranged a reception in honor of former Director General Information Sindh Nizamuddin Jatoi at the office of Director Information

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Information Hyderabad on Thursday arranged a reception in honor of former Director General Information Sindh Nizamuddin Jatoi at the office of Director Information.

Addressing the reception, Nizamuddin Jatoi said after the emergence of private electronic and social media, there was a need to develop the Information Department on modern lines.

He said 30 years ago there was no private electronic media and Information Department had a great importance at that time.

He expressed gratitude for arranging reception in his honor and said it was a good tradition to remember retired officers of the department who had rendered valuable services in the department.

He stressed upon Information Officers to discharge responsibilities in the best interest of the people and publicize the people welfare projects of the government.

He expressed hope that the Information department Sindh with the team of the best officers would continue to highlight the people's welfare schemes more efficiently.

Director Information Sawai Khan Chhalgari said that former DG ND Jatoi was an institution and many officers of that time had learnt a lot from his talent.

The Deputy Director Information Shehzad Shaikh, Information Officer Saleem Jatoi, former Deputy Director Ghulam Rasool Qambrani, Shama Khyber, Muhammad Urs Panhwar, Liaqat Panhwar, Tamizuddin Jatoi, Sardar Ahmed, Raza Sehto, Ali Muhammad, Imdad Talpur, Aftab Jatoi, and other officers and staff were present at the occasion.