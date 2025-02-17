Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Malik Art Promoters to hold a reception and encouragement ceremony in honour of eminent stage Director Rafiq Essani at Hyderabad Press Club Auditorium on 21st February (Friday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025)

Head of Malak Art Promoters Malak Yousuf Jamal informed here on Monday that this function was being organized to honour Bhitai Arts Council for presenting two historical stage plays “ Ghatoo Ghar na Aaya” (Sindhi) and Moomal Rano ( urdu) at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Islamabad.

Famous host Abdul Ghani Ansari will conduct the reception event while Muhammad Akram Sahar, Aslam jawed have been assigned for social media coverage.