Receptive To Suggestions On Budget: Rana Ihsaan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Monday that the government was receptive to suggestions and constructive feedback from both allies and the opposition for making changes in the budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Monday that the government was receptive to suggestions and constructive feedback from both allies and the opposition for making changes in the budget.

 

Speaking to a private news channel, he said the government is open to suggestions and positive comments not only from the allies but also from the opposition.

 

Replying to a question, he condemned the abusive behavior and fake propaganda targeting individuals and state institutions, noting that measures were necessary to prevent such actions.

 

He highlighted recent achievements, mentioning that in May, the country saw record exports and remittances.

 

He also noted that inflation has decreased to 11% and the State Bank's reserves have reached $15 billion.

Despite this, he said that some elements were still propagating to cause confusion and discontent among the nation.

