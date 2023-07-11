Recharge Pakistan project gets approval of US$77.8 mln funding: Sherry Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman Tuesday announced a breakthrough update on securing an approval of US$ 77.8 million funding for the Recharge Pakistan project.

The minister took to Twitter inform the masses on the important development and termed it a good news for Pakistan.

Senator Rehman said the Recharge Pakistan initiative would be implemented in next 7 years which included green climate finance resources of US$ 66 million and co-financing of approximately US$ 11.8 million.

The project, she said aimed to initiate ecosystem-based adaptation measures namely flood water harvesting, flood risk management, establishment of green infrastructure in several priority areas and capacity building of communities affected by climate change.

The project also included capacity building of the government of Pakistan, including all provinces and stakeholders, to implement projects related to climate change, she added.

Sherry Rehman said the approval of the Recharge Pakistan project was a major achievement of the government.

"This project will prove to be very favorable in dealing with the effects of climate change," she added.