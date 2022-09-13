Recitation, sermon robots launched at Grand Mosque in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Robots will recite the Holy Qur'an and provide information to visitors at islam's holiest site following the latest technology rollout by the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques.

The recitations, sermons and azan robots will feature at the Grand Mosque in Makkah through the work of the imam and muezzin affairs authority.

The smart robots will display barcodes enabling users to download services on smartphones. Alternatively, users can press commands on the robots to access information on prayers, imams, muezzins and weekly schedules, including the Names of clerics delivering Friday sermons, Arab news reported.

The launch of the robots by the presidency is part of a series of smart technology projects dedicated to the Two Holy Mosques to provide improved services to visitors.

Chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said that the launch is part of a "big strategic plan" to implement the smart Haramain project, according to Vision 2030 and the strategic 2024 plan of the presidency to provide improved services to visitors.

Al-Sudais added that the attention of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques is not limited to maximizing the utilization of modern technology in the Two Holy Mosques, but also aims at providing the same technology and and sophisticated services in the service of visitors.

He said that the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosque is ensuring the facilitation of daily services for visitors by reducing physical efforts and enhancing smart technology to keep pace with Vision 2030.

Al-Sudais added that the presidency is determined to move forward and keep pace with digital transformation, support technological development, provide a strategy to create task forces and ensure the sustainability of a creative culture.

The aim of the recitations, sermons and azan robot is to convey the messages of imams and muezzins of the Two Holy Mosques to visitors.

Al-Sudais has launched other smart robots that work without human intervention, including a disinfectant and sterilization robot, fatwa robot, smart disinfectant robot and a Holy Kaaba surface cleaning robot.

The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosque is keen to provide high-quality services, leadership and the latest administrative practices at the Grand Mosque to millions of Muslim visitors from around the world.