ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A traffic accident occurred at the Khanqah Dogran Motorway on Thursday due to the negligence of a Mazda driver who fell asleep while driving.

According to the Motorway Police, the Mazda driver hit a van due to his negligence as he fell asleep while driving.

The Inspector General (IG) Khalid Mahmood said the Mazda driver was arrested by the Motorways Police and handed over to the local police for further investigation. A legal action was also being taken against the driver for his reckless driving, he said.

The persons injured in the accident were immediately shifted by the Motorways Police to the Pindi Bhattian hospital.

Mahmood said he was grieved and saddened over the loss of precious lives in the accident. Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the accident, he said.

The Motorways Police also appealed the commuters to be alert on the highways and to avoid driving when tired or heavy-eyed.