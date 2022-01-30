Recognise Islamophobia to fight it: Dr Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said the best way to fight Islamophobia was first to recognise it and then lead the world to reject this abhorrent attitude.

Responding to a tweet of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on social media platform Twitter, he said, "The best way to fight Islamophobia is first to recognise it & then lead citizens of Canada, indeed of the world to reject this abhorrent attitude.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has drawn attention of the world & it is nice to see leaders of nations responding pro-actively."