UrduPoint.com

Recognise Islamophobia To Fight It: Dr Alvi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Recognise Islamophobia to fight it: Dr Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said the best way to fight Islamophobia was first to recognise it and then lead the world to reject this abhorrent attitude.

Responding to a tweet of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on social media platform Twitter, he said, "The best way to fight Islamophobia is first to recognise it & then lead citizens of Canada, indeed of the world to reject this abhorrent attitude.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has drawn attention of the world & it is nice to see leaders of nations responding pro-actively."

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Canada Social Media Twitter Nice Lead Justin Trudeau Sunday Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

12 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

20 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>