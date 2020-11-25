Recognition of Israel by Pakistan not under consideration: FO Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Tuesday categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan.

Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson underlined that Prime Minister Imran Khan's statements in that context have been clear and unequivocal.

He said that the Prime Minister had made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, was found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel.

"Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination. For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," the Spokesperson maintained.