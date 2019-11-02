Recognition of Lahore in literature by UNESCO, a great honour: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Saturday said that recognition of Lahore in literature by UNESCO was a great matter of honour and dignity.

The minister said this while addressing a press conference along with Commissioner Lahore, Asif Bilal Lodhi regarding the achievement. Renowned drama writer, critic Asgar Nadeem Syed, Muneeza Hashmi, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwer, ED Alhamra Athar Ali Khan also graced the conference.

The minister congratulated all upon the unique achievement and said that academic and literary activities would flourish a lot after recognition.

Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi on this occasion, said that onwards, Lahore would be developed as a city of literature besides a food city.

Asif Bilal Lodhi said that the restoration of Hazoori Bagh as storytelling place and improvement of urdu Bazar as literary bazar were the targets. He informed that next year, a world level 'Iqbal Conference' would be held, adding that in this connection, he had directed to establish a committee and appoint focal persons to materialize all festivities.

