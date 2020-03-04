UrduPoint.com
Recognizing India, Pakistan As Nuclear Powers Would Be 'Catastrophic' For NPT - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:39 PM

Recognizing India and Pakistan as nuclear powers would have disastrous consequences for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Recognizing India and Pakistan as nuclear powers would have disastrous consequences for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The fact that Pakistan, India and Israel, according to some estimates, possess nuclear weapons certainly does not contribute to strengthening the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

But in no case, there should be a talk in the context of the NPT about the possibility of accession of India and Pakistan to the treaty as nuclear powers. Such recognition would be catastrophic for the treaty itself," the director of the ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Vladimir Ermakov, said.

The statement was made at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on occasion of the 50th anniversary of the NPT's entry into force.

