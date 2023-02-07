The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo on Tuesday said that it was a matter of pride for us as domestic as well as international organizations recognize the performance of both the branches of the hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr. Shahid islam Junejo on Tuesday said that it was a matter of pride for us as domestic as well as international organizations recognize the performance of both the branches of the hospital.

With the support of the Sindh government, modern treatment facilities are being provided in the hospital for the past few years and its benefits are reaching common patients, he said while talking to the administrative officers of the hospital.

The MS said a part from the treatment, the patients are also being provided facilities of pathology tests, radiology tests, food and medicines free of cost.

In order to overcome the shortage of staff, adhoc employees will be appointed on several posts who will discharge their responsibilities for 12 hours a day, Dr Junejo said, adding that despite the lack of staff, various means are being utilized to run the affairs of the hospital in a better and efficient manner.

Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi, senior RMO General Dr Kashif Memon, Dr Muhammad Ali Qaimkhani, Dr Taufeeq Khan and others were also present on the occasion.