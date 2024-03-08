Open Menu

Recognizing Pakistani Women's Contributions In Agriculture

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Pakistani women working in agriculture fields play a pivotal role in sustaining the country's agricultural sector.

According to a private news channel, with an estimated 65% of agricultural work being carried out by women, their contribution is undeniable.

Among them, there exists a notable cohort of educated women actively contributing to the nation's economy.

Their presence underscores the vital role women play across various sectors of Pakistani society.

As Women's Rights Day is commemorated worldwide, it is imperative to recognize the rural women of Pakistan, who endure the challenges for a better life.

Despite facing harsh weather conditions and economic constraints, these women toil tirelessly in the fields, often earning meager wages for their labor.

Balancing their agricultural duties with household chores, they make indispensable contributions to their families' well-being.

Despite the sacrifices they make, these women find solace in their children's education and happiness, demonstrating unwavering resilience and dedication to their families' futures.

On this International Women's Day, let us acknowledge and celebrate the invaluable contributions of Pakistani women to agriculture and society as a whole.

