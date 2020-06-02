UrduPoint.com
Recommendation To Dismiss 26 Numberdars

In Sargodha

Tue 02nd June 2020

Recommendation to dismiss 26 numberdars in Sargodha

Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Omar Draz Gondal has recommended to the Deputy Commissioner to withdraw government resources from 26 numberdars and dismiss them for lack of interest, negligence, non-cooperation and negligence in the wheat procurement drive

Numberdars among them Sikandar Hayat of Chak Asianwala, Muhammad Afzal Chak no.97 SB, Malik Muhammad Khan chak no.114 SB, Muhammad Akraam Bajwa 49 NB, Numberdar Imran Khan Chak No. 80 SB, Amjad Hussain Chak No. 54 SB, Gulzar Chak No. 42 SB, Shabriz Gujjar of Chak No. 32 SB, Abdul Ghaffar of Chak No.

99 SB, Nasir Aman Sindhu of Chak No. 44 SB, Zain Javed of Chak No. 90 SB, Omar Farooq of Chak No. 82 SB, Faraz Hussain of Chak No. 51 NB, Muhammad Nawaz of Lalwali, Khalid Masood of Chak No. 81 NB, Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq of Chak No. 111 SB, Ali Ahmed of Chak No. 26 SB, Ashiq Hussain of Chak No. 51 NB, Mohsin Ali of Chak No. 58 SB, Malik Atif Ali of Chak No. 47 SB, Muhammad Arshad Bajwa of Chak No. 83 SB, Zulqarnain Bhatti of Mouza Luqman, Muhammad Sharif of Chak No. 95 NB, Colonel Rehan of Chak No. 70 NB and numberdar Muhammad Sharif of Chak No. 101 NB were included.



Your Thoughts and Comments

