Recommendations finalise for scouting growth in Islamabad schools

The recommendations given in the commissioner forum for the growth of scouting have been finalized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The recommendations given in the commissioner forum for the growth of scouting have been finalized.

According to the details, the annual Calendar and action plan has also been finalized in the important meeting of the core committee of Islamabad Boy Scouts Association (IBSA).

The meeting was participated by the Senior Assistant Provincial Commissioner Najamuddin Qureshi, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar, member and host Zarfashan Adnan, Coordinator Zahid Mehboob, Member Muhammad Afzal Tahir and Administrative Officer Abdul Sattar Gul.

In the light of the instructions of the Secretary Federal education, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Islamabad will be made a model province for scouts activities.

A plan has been finalised to establish scout units in all public educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory.

All the members IBSA unanimously organized a program to develop life skills in the scouts with the support of the administrative bodies of the federal capital.