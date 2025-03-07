Recommendations For 39 DSPs Eligible For Promotion To SP Rank Finalized
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:21 PM
Recommendations for 39 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) eligible for promotion to the rank of SP have been finalised
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Recommendations for 39 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) eligible for promotion to the rank of SP have been finalised.
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar forwarded the promotion recommendations to the Punjab government for approval.
Punjab Police spokesperson provided further details, that after final approval from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the official notification for promotions will be issued.
Promotion board meeting for the promotion of DSPs to SP was held on Friday at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.
A total of 133 DSP cases were reviewed during the meeting. 39 DSPs who met the merit criteria and regulations were deemed eligible for promotion. Among the officers eligible for promotion to the rank of SP is DSP Traffic, Riaz Ahmed.
IG Punjab said that the next Promotion Board meeting for promotions to the rank of SP in the Crime Control Department and other units will be held after Eid. Punjab Police spokesperson further shared that the list of successful candidates for promotion includes DSPs Shahid Rasheed, Sajid Mehmood, Yousuf Haroon, Fawad Ahmad, Muneer Badar, Shafqat Nadeem, Kashif Abdullah, Ramiz Ahmed, Raza Ullah, Ali Akhtar, Shahid Shafiq, Amir Mushtaq, Shahid Nazir, Jan Muhammad, Muhammad Khan, Irfan Ul Haq, Babar Mumtaz, Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Ul Hassan, Akhtar Ali, Atif Imran, Muhammad Saleem, Fayaz Ahmed, Jamshed Iqbal, Muhammad Tariq, Hassan Farooq, Nasrullah Khan, Khalid Saeed, Zafar Javed, Shahid Ikram, Asar Ali, Ghazi Muhammad Umar Farooq, Zulfiqar Ali, Mudassir Iqbal, Humayun Iftikhar, Moazzam Ali, Adil Rasheed, Saleem Ullah, and Riaz Ahmed.
Recent Stories
AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan
Around 12,000 tons of garbage collected daily from Karachi : Mayor
Interpol’s Int'l Day observed
Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election
World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 bn for post-war reconstruction
Thousands stranded as WWII bomb paralyses Paris train station
KP govt introduces bridge design code
Bilawal holds key diplomatic meetings to strengthen bilateral ties
PM condoles demise of Dr Riffat Hussain
DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Around 12,000 tons of garbage collected daily from Karachi : Mayor2 minutes ago
-
Interpol’s Int'l Day observed8 minutes ago
-
Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election8 minutes ago
-
KP govt introduces bridge design code5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal holds key diplomatic meetings to strengthen bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
PM condoles demise of Dr Riffat Hussain5 minutes ago
-
DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi5 minutes ago
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan15 minutes ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate15 minutes ago
-
18 power looms caught stealing electricity15 minutes ago
-
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiatives16 minutes ago