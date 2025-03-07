Open Menu

Recommendations For 39 DSPs Eligible For Promotion To SP Rank Finalized

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:21 PM

Recommendations for 39 DSPs eligible for promotion to SP rank finalized

Recommendations for 39 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) eligible for promotion to the rank of SP have been finalised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Recommendations for 39 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) eligible for promotion to the rank of SP have been finalised.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar forwarded the promotion recommendations to the Punjab government for approval.

Punjab Police spokesperson provided further details, that after final approval from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the official notification for promotions will be issued.

Promotion board meeting for the promotion of DSPs to SP was held on Friday at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.

A total of 133 DSP cases were reviewed during the meeting. 39 DSPs who met the merit criteria and regulations were deemed eligible for promotion. Among the officers eligible for promotion to the rank of SP is DSP Traffic, Riaz Ahmed.

IG Punjab said that the next Promotion Board meeting for promotions to the rank of SP in the Crime Control Department and other units will be held after Eid. Punjab Police spokesperson further shared that the list of successful candidates for promotion includes DSPs Shahid Rasheed, Sajid Mehmood, Yousuf Haroon, Fawad Ahmad, Muneer Badar, Shafqat Nadeem, Kashif Abdullah, Ramiz Ahmed, Raza Ullah, Ali Akhtar, Shahid Shafiq, Amir Mushtaq, Shahid Nazir, Jan Muhammad, Muhammad Khan, Irfan Ul Haq, Babar Mumtaz, Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Ul Hassan, Akhtar Ali, Atif Imran, Muhammad Saleem, Fayaz Ahmed, Jamshed Iqbal, Muhammad Tariq, Hassan Farooq, Nasrullah Khan, Khalid Saeed, Zafar Javed, Shahid Ikram, Asar Ali, Ghazi Muhammad Umar Farooq, Zulfiqar Ali, Mudassir Iqbal, Humayun Iftikhar, Moazzam Ali, Adil Rasheed, Saleem Ullah, and Riaz Ahmed.

Recent Stories

AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Just ..

AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Around 12,000 tons of garbage collected daily from ..

Around 12,000 tons of garbage collected daily from Karachi : Mayor

2 minutes ago
 Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

8 minutes ago
 Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC el ..

Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election

8 minutes ago
 World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 bn for post-war ..

World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 bn for post-war reconstruction

2 minutes ago
 Thousands stranded as WWII bomb paralyses Paris tr ..

Thousands stranded as WWII bomb paralyses Paris train station

5 minutes ago
KP govt introduces bridge design code

KP govt introduces bridge design code

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal holds key diplomatic meetings to strengthe ..

Bilawal holds key diplomatic meetings to strengthen bilateral ties

5 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of Dr Riffat Hussain

PM condoles demise of Dr Riffat Hussain

5 minutes ago
 DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi

DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi

5 minutes ago
 Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost whi ..

Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye

15 minutes ago
 Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays ..

Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan