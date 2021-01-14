Recommendations for reforms in criminal justice system ready, PM told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday told that recommendations of the separate task forces, constituted after identifying 13 sectors to formulate a comprehensive strategy for reforms in the country's criminal justice system, were ready for getting practical shape.

He was presiding over a high level meeting here regarding reforms in the criminal justice system and the implementation of civil procedure code in the provinces and Islamabad Capital Territory.

Minister for Law Farogh Naseem, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mehmood Khan and officers concerned were in attendance.

The prime minister was told that the 13 sectors identified for reforms included registration of case, system of arrest and FIR (First Information Report), modernization and computerization of police stations, direct transfer of funds to police stations and giving station incharge the status of principal accounting officer, strengthening of investigation system, improving Challan system, establishment of independent prosecution system, reducing pressure on courts through assessment of cases by prosecution, making the procedure of trial easy and quick, computerization of courts' record and strengthening the system of probation and parole.

Farogh Naseem told the meeting that the civil procedure code was being implemented after resolution of all constitutional matters regarding reforms. The prime minister was also informed about reforms in Punjab and KP.

Imran Khan said since this sector was very important and vital for governance, the progress on it should be ensured on priority basis.

He said the history of world was witness to the fact that only those nations achieved development and progress who came up with an organized and strong justice system to provide justice to people.

The prime minister regretted that the previous regimes destroyed the system and benefited from the lawlessness.

He said the present government would provide all required resources to correct the system on priority basis. In that regard targets should be set and their timely completion should be ensured, the prime minister directed.

