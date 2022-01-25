UrduPoint.com

Recommendations On Readmission Agreement With UK To Be Put Before Cabinet: Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Recommendations on readmission agreement with UK to be put before cabinet: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the special committee for preparing a readmission and return agreement with the United Kingdom had formed its recommendations and would put them before the Federal cabinet.

Talking to media here, he said the federal cabinet constituted a special committee for a readmission and return agreement with the United Kingdom.

The committee members met for the second time and exchanged views on the issue and all the departments gave their input.

To a question, Qureshi said, "We have an agreement with the European Union."Britain was part of the European Union but as it parted ways with EU it told Pakistan that the two countries should again have a readmission agreement, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union United Kingdom Media All Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

6 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

6 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

7 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

6 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

6 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.