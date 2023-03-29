Recommendations sent for setting up of separate board for RIUT: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha Wednesday said that recommendations had been sent to the Punjab government for setting up a separate board for the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT).

During a visit to RIUT to inspect the ongoing development work of the institute, he directed the concerned officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest, adding any further delay in RIUT work would be unfair to the ailing segments of the society.

The commissioner informed that five dialysis machines donated by the Turkish organization through Pakistan Bait Ul Mall would start work soon at the RIUT.

He said that some parts of the hospital were in dire need of repair due to being dedicated to coronavirus patients for the last three years, for which the building department had been mobilized.

Later, he took round of the various wards and communicated with the patients admitted to the hospital.

He inquired them about the medical facilities provided at the institute.

On the occasion, Principal Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Muhammad Umar briefed the commissioner that RIUT was in the semi-operational phase,adding Dialysis, Lithroscopy and OPD were functional in RIUT, while the lack of human resources was the biggest hurdle in the whole operationalization of the institute.

Dr Umar recommended to the commissioner for immediate permission from the Election Commission for recruitment and transfers in the hospital so that the people of Rawalpindi could be provided quality facilities for treatment by fulfilling the required workforce.