UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recommendations Submitted To Increase Orange Line Train Ridership

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Recommendations submitted to increase Orange Line train ridership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Mass-transit Authority (PMA) has submitted recommendations to the provincial government to increase ridership of the Orange Line train service and reduce subsidy being given to the mass transit system.

According to a spokesman, it has been proposed to the government to introduce a distance-based fare.

It was recommended that the senior citizen card be introduced to provide facility of free travelling to them. Free travelling was also proposed for special/ disabled persons through special person cards.

The spokesman said that special discounts were recommended for students, government employees and working women through special cards.

Also, unlimited weekly and monthly travelling through separate weekly and monthly cards was also suggested to encourage travelling through Orange Line train service, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Orange Women Government

Recent Stories

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

21 minutes ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

36 minutes ago

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

1 hour ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.