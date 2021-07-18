Recommendations submitted to increase Orange Line train ridership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Mass-transit Authority (PMA) has submitted recommendations to the provincial government to increase ridership of the Orange Line train service and reduce subsidy being given to the mass transit system.

According to a spokesman, it has been proposed to the government to introduce a distance-based fare.

It was recommended that the senior citizen card be introduced to provide facility of free travelling to them. Free travelling was also proposed for special/ disabled persons through special person cards.

The spokesman said that special discounts were recommended for students, government employees and working women through special cards.

Also, unlimited weekly and monthly travelling through separate weekly and monthly cards was also suggested to encourage travelling through Orange Line train service, he added.